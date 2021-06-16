Webinar on Deepor Beel and its changing landscape held

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 15: Janasankhya Samadhan Foundation Guwahati Mahanagar Committee in association of JSF Assam Prant and Uttar Purba Unit conducted successfully 2 day webinar on the theme entitled “Deepor Beel and its changing landscape: Does excessive population matter”

Anil Choudhary, national chairman, JSF, in his initial remark categorically mentioned that a certain community has been growing population with a strategy and inculcating hidden agenda to conquer this country. He iterated that the Beel must have been encroached by these people which need to be restored in no time with proper planning. Lastly, he congratulated all the members, organiser for conducting such an important webinar.

Advocate Monika Das narrated the section and clauses under which the water bodies can be protected.

Lalji Sonari, coordinator, JSF Uttar Purba Bharat, stated that how change of environment can change everything.

“We should be very careful to protect this wetland for the existence of all animals responsible for the natural eco-system. Further, we should focus on population control for the safety and security of the nation,” he said.

Partha Paul, scientist, NEIST Jorhat, mentioned a vital point that people should approach the circle office responsible for allowing people to settle in this area.

On the 2nd day mediaman Prabin Kalita stated that the motive of the webinar would be fruitful by transforming words into actions.