Webinar on ‘FAQs for effective Covid-19 Vaccination Process’ held

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 11: “An effective Knowledge Infrastructure is the bedrock for effective Covid vaccination process,” experts opined in a webinar organised by Press Information Bureau, Guwahati on the topic ‘FAQs for effective Covid-19 Vaccination Process for entire North Eastern States’ on Monday.

Medical experts along with academicians deliberated and discussed about the frequently asked questions related to inoculation, Covid-19 vaccination process and its awareness from medical, psychological, academic, societal and policy perspective during the webinar.

Dr Subhas Singh, Director and HoD, Department of Organon of Medicine, Chronic Diseases, Homeopathic Philosophy and Medicine, National Institute of Homeopathy, Kolkata said that Technology and Public Information Awareness are the pivotal drivers for the successful Covid-19 Vaccination. He said that the role of media and journalists is essentially not only about information communication but also a responsibility to provide timely information to citizens of the country in various districts, towns and villages. Dr Singh elaborated on FAQs and informed that the first group would include healthcare and frontline workers, the second group would be persons aged over 50 years and those with comorbidities and subsequently the vaccine would be made available to all others.

Dr Manzoor Ahmad, MS (Surgery), ZVM Unani Medical College and Hospital, Pune said that there is nothing to worry or be concerned about efficacy as the Covid-19 vaccine is introduced in the country only after regulatory bodies have provided permission on vital aspects such as safety and efficacy. Talking about Ministry of Health and Family Affairs awareness initiatives, he added that it is advisable that the vaccine’s complete schedule be completed for protection as talked about the Government guidelines in vaccination endeavour.

Dr Lopamudra Datta, Principal, Guru Nanak Institute of Pharmaceutical Science and Technology said that the Subject Expert Committee of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had many discussions and clinical trials to ensure that the vaccine is totally safe. She added that it is advisable to have a complete schedule of the Vaccine irrespective of the past history of infection as it would help in developing a strong and healthy response for the health. On the other hand, LR Sailo, Regional Director, Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Aizawl, Mizoram emphasised the role of media and communication in this vaccination endeavour. He said that Health Department officials and doctors have led and demonstrated their diligence in tackling Covid-19 situation. He urged the youth and particularly the senior members of a family to be positive and to be psychologically strong and optimistic.

The webinar was planned and coordinated by Samrat Bandyopadhyay, Joint Director (M&C), PIB, Guwahati and saw the enthusiastic participation of students, academicians and medical fraternity alike. Eminent journalists, government and senior officials from Doordarshan Guwahati, Regional Outreach Bureau, All India Radio Guwahati, students were also present during the occasion.