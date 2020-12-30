Webinar with Amazon to promote state’s artisans, weavers held

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 30: Under the aegis of the industries and commerce department, a webinar of government emporiums with Amazon was held on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed the ‘Karigar’ programme which is an initiative by Amazon to promote India’s rich handicraft heritage sourced locally across the state. In Assam, it aims to target government emporiums, Self-Help Groups, weavers and artisans.

The business team of Amazon gave a presentation on the Karigar programme focussing its benefits to enable artisans and sellers crafting authentic handmade products to become successful on Amazon. All the government emporiums present in the webinar showed keen interest to sell the products of their artisans through Amazon’s Karigar platform and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be soon signed with Amazon to make this programme more effective.

Dr KK Dwivedi, Commissioner and Secretary, Industries and Commerce, said, “If government emporiums can be boarded successfully, it will help the artisans to get global access. The Industries and Commerce Department will play the role of facilitator in between government emporiums and Amazon in this regard.”

Notably, the proposed initiative of the Industries and Commerce Department aims at helping large numbers of artisans to sell their products in global markets and get better prices and enhance their income substantially.

On the other hand, representatives from Amazon India said that account management support will be provided to help in the Karigar’s initial launch as a seller. “Once Karigar’s account is launched, products will be available for purchase on Amazon.in. The products will also be visible on the dedicated Karigar store in its online platform,” they added.

Oinam S Singh, Commissioner of Industries and Commerce, Managing Directors of ARTFED, TRIFED, Assam Government Marketing Corporation (AGMC), Bodoland Regional Apex Weavers and Artisans Corporation Federation (BRAWFED), North East Handicraft and Handloom Development Corporation and representatives from business team Amazon were present at the webinar among others.