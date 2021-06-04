Weeklong vaccination drive in Silchar urban areas underway 

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, May 3: A massive vaccination drive in Silchar urban area will be starting from Friday.

With a view to provide an opportunity to those who couldn’t book slots on online mode for vaccination, a weeklong vaccination drive in all wards of Silchar Municipality area will be starting from Friday onwards. The vaccine will be administered at 28 centers at Silchar town.

The centres will start to operate from 7 am onwards and will be open up to 2 pm.

People can walk in to their nearest centres to get their dose of vaccine. Covishield vaccine will be provided to first time beneficiaries. People from age group 18 years and above will be eligible to get the vaccine subject to availability of vaccine. Those who have already received their first dose can also get their second dose by showing their eligibility certificate. Per centre limited number of vaccines can be given with special priority to elderly and ladies with children, a PR stated.

Covid cases in urban areas in Cachar have been comparatively higher than rural areas. The urban areas have also been reporting death of patients having co-morbidity, the PR added.

Cachar deputy commissioner Keerthi Jalli has urged the public to avail the opportunity, as online booking was not necessary and hence was the easiest and quickest opportunity.

She also requested the public to cooperate in maintaining social distancing and respecting the health officials who will be working hard. People creating ruckus will be asked to leave premises, she said.

The DC said that social distancing should be mandatorily maintained.

It is to be mentioned that a similar kind of vaccination drive will be carried out in rural areas as well, within a few days.