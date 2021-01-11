Welfare of SC,ST: Athawale pats Sonowal Govt

Centre earmarks Rs 59,000 cr backward classes scholarship

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 10: The Central government has earmarked Rs 59,000 crore for scholarships to backward classes in Assam over a period of five years, Union minister of state for social justice and empowerment Ramdas Athawale said here on Sunday.

The amount has been allocated under a scholarship scheme, Athawale told reporters after reviewing implementation of various schemes of the ministry of social justice and empowerment with officials of state social welfare department.

“Out of this amount, 60 per cent will be from the Centre and 40 per cent from the state. Post this, every year, there will be an increase of five per cent of the Centre’s share till the share reaches 80 per cent,” Athawale said.

Asserting that his ministry is committed to providing scholarship to all eligible students on time, the Union minister said seven per cent of the state’s population belong to the Scheduled Castes whereas tribals constitute 15 per cent.

The Union minister also lauded the efforts of the Assam government for its commitment towards the welfare of the SCs, STs, disabled and the elderly.

“No atrocity has been recorded against the SC and ST communities in Assam in 2020 and for which, the efforts of the state government under the leadership of (CM) Sarbananda Sonowal should be applauded,” he said.

Speaking about the schemes for the divyangs, the minister said that his ministry is working for providing opportunities and facilities for the disabled people so as to create an atmosphere which will guarantee them equal opportunities.

This can ensure the protection of their rights and enable their full participation in the society, he added. Some of the schemes are like assistance to disabled persons by providing them with aids and appliances, and pensions for the disables.

He informed the pressmen that 1,62,000 divyangs have received the divyang pension of Rs 1000 every month in Assam.

He further informed that his ministry, in its commitment for the welfare of the disabled people, has increased the reservation in central government, state government and semi government services for the disabled people.

Another decision that his ministry has taken is that families with incomes less than 8 lakh per annum will receive 10% reservation, he added.

He also said 35.67 lakh cylinder connections have so far been provided in the state since 2016 under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY).

Under the Jan Dhan Yojana, a total of 1.81 crore accounts have been opened in Assam, he said.

Expressing satisfaction over the progress of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in the state, Athawale said around 7.3 lakh beneficiaries have got possession so far.