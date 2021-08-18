Welfare officials visit orphanage home at Mangaldai

HT Correspondent

MANGALDAI, Aug 17: On the occasion of celebration of the 75th Independence Day, officials of the District Social Welfare department led by new district officer Rajlakshi Deori on Sunday visited “Aai” , a govt recognised local orphanage child home also called Specialised Adoption Agency (SAA) and run by NGO CrystalVision. The district social welfare officer (DSWO), Deori who is also holding the additional charge of the district child protection officer took stock of the functioning of the home including the health of the children and the hygiene conditions of the home. She also offered tin baby food for the inmates of the child home. She was accompanied by CDPO, Paschim Mangaldai ICDS and a protection officer (NIC) of the District Child Protection Unit among others. The DSWO directed the CDPOs to offer necessary support to such organisations in their areas and also generate awareness about the functions of the child homes. Earlier the national tricolour was unfurled in its campus in presence of the office bearers of the management committee, staff and children of the home and member, Child Welfare Committee. It may be mentioned here that since the functioning of the child home in 2018, this is reportedly the first visit of a DSWO to the home.