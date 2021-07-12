West Garo Hills extend lockdown till July 19 

TURA, July 11: West Garo Hills district magistrate, Ram Singh, passed an order on July 10, thereby, enforcing the containment measures in the district from 5 am of July 12 till 5 am of July 19 with the same restricted and permitted activities as in the earlier order passed on May 30. According to the order, the opening of essential commodities shops in Tura Main Bazar areas will continue to follow the earlier order while in other parts of the district, these shops will open from Monday to Friday from 8 am till 4 pm while the non-essential shops, vehicle repairing and services shops are allowed to open on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 8 am to 4 pm. The order also said that all the shops are required to display the vaccination status of their staff.