West Garo Hills extends lockdown till June 28

HT Correspondent

TURA, June 19: West Garo Hills district magistrate Ram Singh had passed an order on June 19 thereby enforcing the containment measures in the district from 5 am of June 21 till 5 am of June 28.

According to the order, the opening of essential commodities shops in Tura Main Bazar areas will continue to follow the earlier order while in other parts of the district, these shops will open from Monday to Friday from 8 am till 4 pm while the non-essential shops and vehicle repairing shops are allowed to open on Tuesday and Thursday from 8 am to 4 pm.

The movement of vehicles will continue to follow the odd-even rule and all non-essential movement is discouraged and intra-district public transport is not allowed. Those violating the movement protocols or furnishing false self-declaration will be liable for penal action as per law, the order said.

The order also said that besides weekend lockdowns on Saturday and Sunday, the corona curfew now in the district will be from 5 pm to 5 am.