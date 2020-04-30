West KA Journalists receive relief, sanitizers

HT Correspondent

DONKAMUKAM, April 30: Working Journalist of West Karbi Anglong District of both electronic and print media including camera persons received relief food and sanitary items under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund at Donkamukam Revenue Office on Thursday. Altogether 60 reporters received the materials jointly distributed by MLA Dr Mansing Rongpi and DC West Karbi Anglong Sayyad Isfaqur Rehman in presence of ADCs Anil Ch Das and Manosh Das; KAAC EMs Mongolsing Timung and Prodip Rongpi, MACs Probhat Taro, Pawan Kr Ray among others.

Speaking on the occasion, local MLA of Boithalangso Dr Mansing Rongpi requested the people to appreciate the services being rendered by doctors, nurses, police personnel and frontline workers. Dr Rongpi also thanked HAD Minister Sum Ronghang under whose initiative the aid was given. “I at this time of crisis thank every press fraternity of the country specially of our district for spreading humanity among each and everyone of us. I request all of you to work unitedly under one arm of faith to bring awareness to ensure the safety of each and every citizen,” DC WKA SI Rehman stated.

Besides, 1500 mask to each Hamren, Donkamukam and Boithalangso town with 500 mask each to 9 MAC constituencies in West KA was also distributed.