West Karbi Anglong BJP gets new president, office bearers

HT Correspondent

DONKAMUKAM, June 7: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s West Karbi Anglong District Committee declared the names of its office bearers at a brief function on Sunday.

Pradip Ronghang succeeded Arun Terang as president at Tumpreng Party Office, West KA. The 66-member strong new committee will be headed by Ronghang and he will be assisted as general secretary Pawan Kr Ray.

Attending the function as chief guest, KAAC CEM Tuliram Ronghang said that division should not arise among the leaders and he asked all the members to work collectively.

“If we work together, four of our Assembly segments will definitely win in next year’s election,” Tuliram said.

Outgoing president Arun Terang, who took charge in 1995, claimed that he built the party brick by brick to the present form and suggested the Committee to work selflessly.

The meeting was attended by MLA Dr Mansing Rongpi, EMs MS Timung, Rupsing Teron, Prodip Rongpi MACs Pawan kr Ray, Rina Terangpi and other dignitaries.