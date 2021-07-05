Monday, July 5
West Karbi Anglong BPL families get ration cards 

HT Correspondent

HAMREN, July 4: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council under food and civil supply department distributed ration cards among BPL families under Langpi lamps Ldts in Chingthong MAC constituency.

EM, KAAC  Diphu, i/c PHE n industry & commerce department Pradeep Rongpi attended the programme.

Em Prodeep Rongpi cited that all possible help will be extended to BPL families in future.

