West Karbi Anglong BPL families get ration cards 

HT Correspondent
HAMREN, July 4: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council under food and civil supply department distributed ration cards among BPL families under Langpi lamps Ldts in Chingthong MAC constituency.
EM, KAAC Diphu, i/c PHE n industry & commerce department Pradeep Rongpi attended the programme.
Em Prodeep Rongpi cited that all possible help will be extended to BPL families in future.
