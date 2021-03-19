Wheelchairs for differently abled voters in Diphu

Friday, March 19
HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 18: The Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation Programme (SVEEP) was organised at the district social welfare office here on Wednesday last (March 17) on voter’s education and awareness among the voters of Persons with Disability (PWD).

It is a flagship programme of the Election Commission of India for voter education, spreading voter awareness and promoting voter literacy in India.

In the programme the speaker Dr. Atul Kalita informed the PWD voters to be aware about their voting rights as Indian citizens. He also informed the PWD voters that on the voting day wheelchairs will be provided to those who needed it in order to reach the polling station for voting. They should also use facial masks when coming to the polling station and bring along with them their identity cards issued by the competent authority for PWD.

There are 283 PWD voters in Diphu (ST) LAC and Howraghat (ST) LAC.

The programme was also attended by district social welfare officer Helen Terangpi, KAAC art & culture deputy director Rani Terangpi and Karbi Anglong Persons with Disability Association president  Dipen Saikia.

