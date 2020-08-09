Wild boar attack leaves four injured in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 8: A wild boar strayed into the heart of the city and was killed allegedly by local people after it injured five persons on Saturday.

The animal had strayed into Ambari area which houses the Guwahati Press Club, state archaeology department and the Assam Textile Institute and attacked five persons injuring them.

After this it moved to a residential colony near Guwahati Railway station and local people allegedly attacked it with sharp weapons and stones and killed it.

“The wild boar appeared all of a sudden at around 8:10 am and attacked one Rajen Vaspor, one of the cleaning staff of the press club. He received severe injuries in his leg, hands and stomach,” Guwahati Press Club employee Santosh Mahatu said.

According to Mahatu, two employees of the directorate of archaeology and another employee of the Assam Institute of Textile too were attacked by the wild boar.

Among the four injured, one was immediately rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), one to the Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital (MMCH) while two others were rushed to the Wintrobe Hospitals for treatment.

In the meantime, officials of Latasil police and forest department from Narengi visited the spot. The Guwahati Press Club informed the forest department but the boar was killed before its personnel reached the spot.

The injured were two caretakers of the Archaeology department, two employees of Assam Textile Institute and one of Guwahati Press Club.