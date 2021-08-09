Wild elephant kills one, injures another in Golaghat

HT Correspondent

GOLAGHAT, Aug 8: A lone wild elephant entered a house at Rongbong toward Karbi Anglong bordering Golaghat inter district border and killed the inmate and injured another at around 3:30 am on Sunday.

The jumbo entered the house of Ramnath Bhagat aged about 72, in village 4 No. at Rongbong in the wee hours and injured him and a labourer named Paresh Karmakar, aged about 35, residing with him.

Karmakar succumbed to his grievous injuries on the way to SKK Civil Hospital in Golaghat while Bhagat has been shifted to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH).

Meanwhile, range officer Golaghat and assistant conservator of forest (HQ) along with police personnel visited the spot for conducting an inquiry into the incident and is taking other necessary steps.

