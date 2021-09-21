Wild elephants create ruckus in several villages in Samaguri

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Sept 20: A herd of wild elephants coming in search of food from nearby reserve forest has created panic among the residents of greater Padumoni, Bhoraguri, Gendhali, Singia, Bhakatgaon, Kekerachuk and Dilikabasti areas under Samaguri PS for last couple of days and demolished several human dwellings, crops fields, local business establishment as well as government institutions situated at the greater areas, sources added.

Sources claimed that the herd of the wild jumbos entered into Padumoni Silpukhuri High School campus and destroyed school veranda as well as a class room where the school authority stored rice sanctioned for mid-day meal. The herd of jumbos also destroyed the computer sets and other valuable furniture of the school too.

Besides, the same herd also demolished the concrete kitchen of one Haren Gayan of Bhoraguri village while the herd destroyed the shop of Tilak Zamidar of the same village. Significantly, the local forest personnel from Salna forest range tried to push back the herd to the forest but their frequent attempts turned futile till filing of this report, sources added.