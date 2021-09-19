Wild jumbos damage house

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Sept 18: A group of wild elephants attacked and damaged a house in Bormanthi Bey village under Bokajan police station on the night of Friday. The house of Biswanath Basumatary was attacked at around 12 pm midnight. Household things like clothes, furniture including table, beds, cupboard and rice, vegetable and utensils were damaged in the attack.

No one was injured in the attack as they were warned about the presence of the wild elephants in the village. The Basumatary family vacated their house before the elephants arrived. Villagers said that the elephants were not afraid of humans and do not go away when people tried to chase them.

The office of Bokajan Forest Range has been informed about the elephants. Villagers said that the elephants come to the village on almost a regular basis.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.