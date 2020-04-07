Wildfire in Deopahar reserve forest

HT Correspondent

GOLAGHAT, April 6: A wildfire engulfed a part of the Deopahar reserve forest last night. The fire occurred at around 6 in the evening near the hilltop area situated on the backside of Kaliyani Club of NRL township.

The fire tenders from Bokakhat, Golaghat and Numaligarh Refinery Ltd managed to control the fire after four to five hours of relentless effort. However no loss of any wildlife has been reported in the incident.

Senior officials of the administration including the deputy commissioner Bibhash Chandra Modi and superintendent of police Pushpraj Singh arrived at the spot and took stock of the situation.

The Deopahar reserve forest, situated at a distance of 30 km from district headquarter, covers a total area of 133.45 hectares and is very rich in flora and fauna. The Deopani reserve forest area is an elephant corridor. On February, 2019 the Assam government notified it as a reserve forest.