Will fight against Team Ajmal till last drop of blood: Himanta

BJP, AGP, Sanmilito Gana Shakti hold Sankalpa Samaroh at Bokakhat

By: Ritupallab Saikia

BOKAKHAT, Jan 24: “We will fight against Ajmal’s team till the last drop of blood of our members. We will keep working to safeguard Assam,” said Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma here on Friday.

“Not a single infiltrator will be allowed to enter Assam till AGP-BJP government remains in power. We have no issue with peaceful and democratic agitation. Assam government did not impose any hindrance to the democratic protests. But violence cannot represent the identity of Assam to the world,” Sarma said addressing the Sankalpa Samaroh organised by BJP, AGP and Sanmilito Gana Shakti here.

Sarma also appealed to all section of protesting leaders not to instigate people with fake information regarding the amended citizenship law. There is not a single word in the Citizenship Amendment Act that will bring new Bangladeshis. In fact this act meant only for those people who came to the state from Bangladesh within the period of 1972 to 2014 and are already residing without the citizenship status, he said. Even after this some rumour mongers are giving a different interpretation to the whole Act for their vested political gain. Majority of the people who are doing protest against the CAA have no idea what is actually written in the Act, he added.

The rally is a part of the campaign lodged by BJP across the state to show its strength amid massive protests against the amended citizenship law.

Addressing the rally chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said the rights of ethnic indigenous people are save during the tenure of our government.

“We will never do anything that will jeopardize the rights and heritage of our people,” he added. He also criticised the opposition congress and said in the last fifty five years the Congress party has filled the state with illegal migrants from Bangladesh. The only aim of our coalition government is to safeguard and preserve the identity, land and property of the indigenous communities of Assam. Sonowal added, “People of Assam want peace and development to strengthen the brotherhood. Congress and Left parties are conspiring to create turmoil in Assam. But peace-loving people of Assam have come out in large number to defend such conspiracy.” The chief minister further lashed out at opposition parties and outlined various developmental initiatives of BJP-led government for the welfare of the people of the state.

The ‘Sankalpa Samaroh’ was attended by Pradesh BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass, AGP president and state agriculture minister Atul Bora and a host of senior AGP-BJP leaders.