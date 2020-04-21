Will file case against people not wearing masks at public places: DGP

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 20: The police will file case against those who will not wear masks at public places and to take stern action for not maintaining social distancing norms in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Assam Police director general Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said here Monday.

“We will register case against people not covering their mouth at a public place. Besides the provisions under Disaster Management Act, cases will be registered under section 269/270 of IPC,” Mahanta said addressing a press conference here.

Mahanta said the police will not compromise with the enforcement of national lockdown guidelines.

“Apart from the provisions of the Disaster Management Act, we will register case under section of 269 and 270 of IPC against the rule violators. We will arrest the lockdown violators under various sections of IPC. I have already directed all districts police to take stern action against the lockdown violator. We will also take stern action against those who will not maintain social distancing norms and spitting at public places,” Mahanta said.

The police have arrested 1,861 persons who violated lockdown rules and seized 15,370 vehicles across the state so far.

The police also arrested 46 persons, including a legislator, security personnel across the state who spread fake information about coronavirus on social media.