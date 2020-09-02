Will help finding solution to Naga issue in any manner: NPF

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, Sept 2: The Opposition Naga People’s Front (NPF), on Wednesday, said that it will walk the extra mile to assist in any possible manner on any approach for peaceful solution of the Indo-Naga political issue with the formation of its Political Affairs Mission (PAM) even though it has withdrawn from the Joint Legislators Forum (JLF) on Naga Political Issue.

In a statement issued by its press bureau, the NPF said it being a responsible political party has played an active facilitator’s role since the inception of the party for the resolution of the Naga political issue. It said it will continue to work with the same spirit so as to fulfil the aspirations of the Naga people.

The party said its decision to pull out from the JLF may be a shocking political development for the ruling People’s Democratic Alliance (PDA). However, the NPF being a responsible party and with the Naga political issue being one of its topmost priorities, it has genuine reasons to withdraw from the membership of the JLF and work on its own as the JLF under the present government has no concrete plan to the Naga political issue.

The party reiterated that it has endorsed the withdrawal of its legislators from the JLF as the platform has failed to make any tangible progress towards the cause of the Indo-Naga political issue with the ruling PDA government paying less heed and having no proper road map towards the issue.

The NPF added that it had expected that JLF would carry forward the role of an active facilitator of the ongoing peace process. However, the party lamented that the present government did not have confidence in its legislators. “When there is a huge trust deficit in the JLF, the party has no point to remain in the joint forum but to work on its own for the betterment of the Naga people,” the statement said.

The NPF also added that it eagerly volunteered to be part of the JLF when it was formed with the hope to render its best service towards the Naga cause. But the government of the day has miserably failed to carry forward its responsibility and instead took the Opposition party for a ride, the statement said.