Will protect identity, culture of people of Bodo belt: Sonowal

HT Correspondent

UDALGURI, Dec 3: Exhorting the people of Bodo belt to vote for BJP in the forthcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) polls for the sake of good governance, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday reiterated his commitment for protection of identity and culture of the people of the BTAD.

Attending an election campaign meet for Mwdaibari BTC constituency candidate Diganta Baruah in Kalaigaon of Udalguri district, Sonowal underlined Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment of rapid growth and development across the length and breadth of the nation and added that the government has been working to ensure equal development, equal dignity and equal opportunity to all sections of the people of the state.

He further assured of keeping alive the socio-cultural identity and rich heritage of every communities residing in Bodo belt if BJP is voted to power.

“The Bodo belt should have marched much ahead as the region has abundance of prospects and resources but the development has come at snail’s pace,” he added.

The chief minister said, “The BTC election will decide the future of the communities residing in Bodo belt and if BJP is voted to power people will reap the fruits of bright days.”

“We will develop the region by implementing each and every clauses of the third Bodo Accord in letter and spirit,” Sonowal said.

BJP national general secretary and Mangaldoi Lok Sabha MP Dilip Kumar Saikia called upon the people to vote for BJP in the ensuing BTC polls 2020 and bring a three tier BJP government in Delhi-Dispur and Kokrajhar.

Saikia also assured the people of providing equal land rights if BJP is voted to power.