Will quit politics if BJP gets 100 seats: Gogoi

‘Ranjan Gogoi to be BJP’s CM candidate’

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 22: Expressing his confidence over forming government in Assam in 2021, former chief minister and veteran Congress leader Tarun Gogoi on Saturday said he would leave politics if BJP gets 100 seats in the state in the upcoming elections.

“I will leave politics if BJP gets 100. I believe we will form the government. We are targeting 80 seats,” Gogoi said.

Gogoi also stated that he is ready to quit politics if the grand alliance of Congress with AIUDF and other parties win less than 35 seats.

The former chief minister disclosed that former chief justice of India (CJI) and present Rajya Sabha member Ranjan Gogoi would be chief ministerial candidate of BJP for the upcoming poll.

Refuting all the speculations and talks, Gogoi further announced that he is not going to be the next ‘prospective’ chief ministerial candidate of the party.

Gogoi who has been advocating to form a ‘grand alliance’ including All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and left parties to oust BJP from power, however, said that he would surely contest the upcoming polls.

“I am not going to be the chief minister of the state. I would like to be a guiding force or act as an advisor. There are several qualified candidates in Congress who can take the charge,” Gogoi said.

Gogoi said that even if the party asked him to become the chief minister, he would not accept such proposals. He added that only a common candidate from the possible alliance should be projected as the chief ministerial candidate.

Gogoi reiterated that if the ‘grand alliance’ becomes a reality, then Congress would surely secure around 90 seats in the upcoming polls.

He also denied that there was any chance of his son and MP Gaurav Gogoi to become the chief minister of the state. Gaurav has a long way to go, he added.