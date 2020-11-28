Will transform Karbi Anglong into world class tourist destination: Sonowal

CM opens power station; lays base of school in Bokajan

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 27: BJP-led state government is committed to make the state stronger than ever before taking all sections of the people on board, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said here on Friday.

The state government is working day in and day out to strengthen the harmonious coexistence of various communities in the state and make Assam stronger and more developed than ever before, Sonowal said addressing a public meeting after inaugurating 33/11 KV sub-station of APDCL and laying foundation stones of a modern auditorium and a model residential school under PMKVY at Balipathar, Bokajan in Karbi Anglong on Friday.

Sonowal also said that his government is working unrelentingly to promote new development narrative taking along Barak, Brahmaputra, hills and plains while making a good use of the resources of the state.

Sonowal also said that the three hill districts of Assam are the treasure trove for tourism as the state government is also drawing an action plan to transform the hill districts including Karbi Anglong into attractive global tourist destinations.

Stating that the state government, over the four and half years, has been utilising the government resources to the fullest to build roads and bridges and other infrastructural facilities to bolster equal development of the state.

Sonowal also said that education is an important tool for the development of human resources as he called upon the teachers and parents to motivate their wards to excel in their lives through education.

The chief minister also thanked chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang for establishing peace and expediting developmental activities of the hill districts by strengthening unity.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to the development of Karbi Anglong as a whole, Sonowal said he would again come to the district with some new development initiatives.

On the occasion, Sonowal felicitated 22 persons comprising of students, sports persons, senior citizens and litterateurs from Karbi Anglong for showing excellence in different fields.

Speaking on the occasion, CEM Ronghang highlighted various schemes and programmes undertaken by the KAAC and claimed that the BJP has done what the 30 years of ASDC and Congress rule have not.

“After the BJP came to power, the state government and Centre have given development schemes which cannot be compared during the whole 30 year rule of the ASDC and Congress combine. Peace has been established in Karbi Anglong, now there are no ethnic clashes,” he said.

“We have been working by taking along all communities. With peace prevailing development work is in progress. The previous government has just laid the foundation stone but has not build Diphu Medical College and Hospital. It is the BJP led government which has budgeted 134 crore and established the medical college,” Ronghang said.

HAD minister Sum Ronghang, Bokajan MLA Numal Momin, Karbi Anglong BJP president Dhansing Teron and Pradesh BJP vice president Ratan Teron, EMs and MACs also attended the meeting.