Williamnagar DM enforces containment measures

HT Correspondent

TURA, May 4: With a view to safeguard the citizens particularly those belonging to the plain belt areas from the rapid surge of Covid-19 West Garo Hills district magistrate Ram Singh on May 3 promulgated section 144 of the CrPC and enforced containment measures in the areas covered under Selsella, Demdema and Tikrikilla C&RD Blocks.

According to the order, all political, social, public and religious gatherings have been prohibited in the said areas. However, weddings and funerals are allowed to take place with prior permission from the concerned authority. The weekly markets have been restricted to only agriculture products and vegetables and all places of religious worship will remain closed.

The opening of essential commodities shops subject to regulation on days and timings to be decided by the executive magistrates/special executive magistrates in coordination with the police officers designated by the superintendent of police and the sub-divisional police officer will be as per the list given in the earlier order. Shops dealing in hardware, electrical, plumbing, sanitary ware, computer service centers, mobile repairing shops and automobile repairing shops have been allowed to open from 8 am to 5 pm.

The order also discouraged all non-essential movement of people with a warning that those violating the movement protocol or falsely making self-declaration will be liable for penal action as per law.

All other essential services like healthcare, agriculture and veterinary, home deliveries, movement of students, water supply, information and public relations and construction activities besides others have been exempted from the purview of the order.

The order also directed the executive magistrates and special executive magistrates along with the designated police officers and the members of the market committees to monitor the situation to contain the spread of virus.