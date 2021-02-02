With patience and perseverance one can transform weakness into strength: Sonowal

Sonowal attends 4th convocation of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Feb 2: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, “With the help of patience, perseverance, dedication and diligence, we need to add value to our personality and transform our weakness into success.” To drive his point home, Sonowal referred to the success of Hima Das, a girl from an interior village of Kandhulimari of Dhing who by virtue of her grit and determination became a world champion.

Addressing the fourth convocation of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankaradeva University here on Tuesday, Sonowal said to the graduates that to win the world one does not have to be born in America or Europe. He also said that starting its modest journey, Mahapurush Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya will have to be an institution of repute not only in Assam but also in the nation.

“For this to achieve, the teachers as well as the students will have to work hard in their respective fields. Taking birth in the 15th century, Sirmanta Sankaradeva’s intense efforts to establish a society based on the tenets of wisdom, discipline and diligence will have to be internalised by the people of the modern times so that everybody can work to build a society of the philosophy of Srimanta Sankaradeva Sonowal,” he added.

Sonowal said that the students of the Mahapurush Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya will have to be unique and different from others. By taking initiatives for establishing a progressive society by wisdom and hard work, the students will have to take the lead in spreading the reputation of the university far and wide.

Stating that some facets of the life of Gurujona are still left to be discovered, Sonowal asked the University authority to introduce a subject encompassing the life and philosophy of Gurujona. He also said that following the teachings of Gurujona, the State government has taken pollution free society as one of its main agenda, as he asked the University to introduce a subject for environmental conservation.

Referring to the cut-throat competition prevalent among the universities, Sonowal exuded confidence that in the coming days Mahapurush Srimanta Sankaradeva Viswavidyalaya will transform itself into one of the leading universities of the country.

Presiding over the convocation, Chancellor of the University Kamalakanta Gogoi said that through formal education one cannot reach the zenith of success. One has to go beyond the formal modes of education to travel to the pinnacle of success. He said that Gurujona taught before five hundred years that everybody is unique with an indomitable spirit.

Stating that the university has in its kitty the opulence and potential to lead the academic progress of the country, Chancellor Gogoi said that the university is progressing well to study and carry out research of the works of Srimanta Sankaradeva.

Vice Chancellor Dr Hitesh Deka while giving his welcome address and presenting the university report said that Mahapurush Srimanta Sankaradeva University presently has 12 departments with 702 students and 60 teachers. This year 82 research scholars have enrolled themselves in different departments to carry out research.

He also said that in the current academic year the University has opened a new research centre of the name of North East Research Centre. He also said that for the permanent campus of the university, the State government has allotted 300 bigha of land and INR10 crore fund initially.