Withdrawal of Guv rule from BTC demanded

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, May 9: The People’s Joint Action Committee for Boroland Movement (PJACBM) on Saturday demanded immediate withdrawal of Governor’s rule from the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) saying that it was against the will of the people of a Six Schedule area of the state.

“The government should restore the democratically elected administration of the BTC and pave the way for health democracy,” PJACBM chief convenor Garjon Mushahary said addressing a press conference at Kokrajhar Press Club here on Saturday.

The Governor has brought the BTC administration under his control after expiry of the term of the council on April 27.

Even as the election to the 40 seats of BTC was announced, it was postponed due to nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

“The Governor’s rule is unacceptable and unwanted in BTC. The commoners have to face hardship due to imposition of Governor’s rule,” Mushahary said.

“It was nothing but a conspiracy to capture power in BTC,” he said.

He expressed his resentment over renovation of office room of principal secretary of BTC and said it was also a violation of rules of the BTC secretariat Block A of Bodofa Nwgwr.

He demanded to stop renovation of the office room of the principal secretary and said instead of breaking the office he should work for the welfare of people of the BTC.