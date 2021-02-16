Woman attack with acid in Dibrugarh, accused held

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Feb 15: A 33-year-old woman of Dibrugarh was attacked with acid while she was returning from work in Dibrugarh on Sunday.

According to police, she was attacked with acid as she was returning from her work from Sohum Shoppe here.

The incident took place near Mirzabagh area under Amolapatty police outpost.

The woman sustained severe injuries and was admitted at Assam Medical College and Hospital for treatment.

A case has been registered at Dibrugarh police station in this connection.

Dibrugarh police later arrested the culprit Buddhadev Das (50), a resident of Shantipara here.

A team of police led by officer-in-charge of Dibrugarh police station Rajib Saikia in association with TSI Manoranjan Saikia and Amolapatty OP in-charge (IC) Deep Sonowal immediately started investigation into the matter after the incident took place and nabbed the culprit successfully.

“We have nabbed the person and started interrogation. The woman rejected his marriage proposal and in a rage he attacked the girl with acid on Sunday evening,” said Rajib Saikia, officer-in-charge of Dibrugarh police station.