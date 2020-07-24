Woman constable dies of COVID-19

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 23: A woman constable of Assam Police died due to COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday. The woman police constable Puni Mech Paul who has been suffering from kidney ailments, died of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

She was posted Namrup police station.

“With heavy hearts we announce the demise of #coronawarrior, WPC Puni Mech Paul posted at Namrup PS. Already fighting kidney ailments, she was found to be COVID+ and succumbed to it yesterday. We stand in solidarity with her family and pray for the departed soul. @assampolice,” Dibrugarh Police tweeted.

Meanwhile, two more patients Alok Ghosh (54, Jorhat) and Haren Boron (47, Kamrup Metro), lost their lives in the pandemic on Wednesday taking total death count in the state to 66.

Guwahati continues to be at the top in terms of COVID-19 cases reported in the state. The city has recorded total 12,517 cases till Thursday.

A total of 10,441 cases have been detected in the city since July 1.

The state’s count for COVID-19 has gone up to 27,744 with report of 972 fresh cases on Wednesday night.

The health minister has said the city may witness a surge in Coronavirus cases till the end of July or mid-August.

He stated that around 800-1000 cases may be detected in Guwahati on a daily basis.

“We have assumed that this spike will continue till August 31 or September 15. After that it will come down,” Sarma said on Tuesday.

State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the state’s fight against COVID-19 pandemic has been running on the goodwill of the government and the people of Assam.

“It is not about money, but huge voluntary activities are going on,” Sarma told media on Wednesday night.

He revealed that many people have come forward to help the government and donated essential items like sanitary napkins, personal protection equipment (PPE) without bothering much about the money.

“No one associated with our system is concerned about the business interests. Many people are providing items with much lower price than the tender value,” the minister said.

“The Centre has given us Rs. 150 crore. But it is not clear when the contractors will get their bills or money. But I have firm belief that they will work for us,” he said.

He also revealed that a businessman with no association with the health department has been voluntarily providing travel cost to the plasma donors.

“All the people are working silently,” he added

Sarma has inaugurated a COVID-19 testing laboratory at the Department of Molecular Biology of Government Ayurvedic College and Hospital here on Thursday. The Krishna Diagnostic Laboratory is the 16th laboratory in the state to test COVID-19.

“The lab has been set up in a private-public partnership. It has the capability to conduct 4 thousand tests per day. I hope it will boost our testing abilities,” Sarma said after inaugurating the laboratory.

He stated that the government has been looking forward to set up another laboratory at Sonapur Civil Hospital with public-private model.

Nine fresh COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from South Assam’s Hailakandi district on Thursday, taking the total tally to 778.

Health authorities here disclosed that of the nine positive cases on Thursday, five have been detected under Rapid Antigen Test (RAT). Altogether 69 cases have been found positive under RAT so far.

41 persons on being cured have been discharged from hospitals on Thursday, taking the total number of persons released to 568.The number of active cases in the district is presently 208.

90 persons are under facility quarantine centres while 6,254 under home quarantine.

Of the 13,800 swab samples taken, 11,349 turned out to be negative. Swab results of 831 persons are awaited.

A 18-day-old infant has been found COVID-19 positive along with his mother and father in South Assam’s Hailakandi district.

Health authorities here disclosed that 18-day-old baby boy named Ayan Deb along with his father Partho Deb and mother Sumi Deb has been detected COVID-19 positive.

Residents of Tupkhana on the outskirts of Hailakandi town, the three-member family afflicted with the disease has been shifted from the Hindustan Paper Corporation’s COVID Care Centre to the SK Roy designated COVID Civil Hospital.

Superintendent, SK Roy designated COVID Civil Hospital, Dr. Sudip Kumar Chakrabarty said the condition of the caesarean delivery baby is stable and breast feeding is being done at regular intervals. He disclosed that both mother and baby are being nursed and kept at a separate enclosure in the COVID-19 ward. He said that immunity booster dose is being administered to the mother to enable her to withstand the disease.