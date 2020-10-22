Woman in possession of narcotics, arms, ammunitions apprehended

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Oct 21: Nagaon Police led by Sub Inspector, A Rahman, OC Haiborgaon Police Outpost arrested a woman identified as Hasina Yasmin from Nagaon Katimari area on Tuesday.

Sources informed that, police raided the house of one Sofikul Islam at Nagaon Katimari Pathor area during which they were able to seize one pistol with a magazine, four rounds of point 32 live ammunitions, 312 numbers of Sampex plus tablets, 432 numbers of Spasi plus tablets, 24 bottles of Maharex codeine phosphate, 100 numbers of empty vials, suspected brown sugar and INR2190 in cash from the house. Interestingly, the husband of the woman managed to escape from the police dragnet. Further investigation is on.