Woman killed in Kahilipara landslide, another victim rescued

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 26: A 62-year-old woman was killed in a landslide occurred in Kahilipara area of the city on Friday morning. The woman was identified as Usha Borah.

She was admitted in Hayat Hospital after she was seriously injured in the landslide. Later she succumbed to her injuries in the hospital.

“The incident took place at around 7 am,” said a local resident.

Another Bharat Kalita (40) whose lower extremities were trapped under a heavy concrete boulder was rescued by a team of state police and rescuers of National disaster Response Force (NDRF) after a 5-hour-long operation.

The victim was administered oxygen & intravenous fluid by the NDRF doctor.

The heavy boulder under which the victim was trapped was slowly and carefully chipped off so that the victim could be freed without injury and the partially damaged structure also do not destabilize.

The NDRF rescuers finally succeeded in creating a gap and freed the lower extremities of the trapped victim. The victim was immediately evacuated and transported to Hayat Hospital.