Women Volunteers Ensure Clean KYF

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 4: With the thronging of crowds at the venue of 48th Karbi Youth Festival (KYF), Taralangso, the Cleanliness Sub-Committee has deployed its women workers to sweep up all the papers, polythene and empty food packets strewn around from the previous day’s events.

In the early morning volunteers are seen collecting garbage and polythene strewn around and sweeping.

Chairman of Diphu Municipal Board and chairman of Cleanliness Sub-Committee, Rah Kro said the Cleanliness Sub-Committee is set up for maintaining cleanliness during the five-day festival.

“Hemphu Mukrang ground, Singmirjeng and Longmirjeng open stages and market complex were littered with used paper cups and plates, polythene bags and empty food packets making them very untidy. The Cleanliness Sub-Committee has deployed around 80 women workers to clean up the complex before the next event starts. They are being paid,” said Kro.

“We are trying to keep the complex as clean as possible, free from polythene bags and refuse and 80 women workers are helping us,” Kro said.

Eco-friendly bamboo baskets are put around the venue of the festival so that visitors can drop used paper cups, polythene and used papers.

The women sweepers said that they can be paid a little more than what they are being paid now.