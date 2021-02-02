Women’s bike rally at Dibrugarh

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Feb 2: A women bike rally was organised here on Tuesday to create awareness on road safety as part of the 32nd National Road Safety Month organised by District Road Safety Committee which will end on February 17.

Dibrugarh MLA Prashanta Phukan and Dibrugarh superintendent of police Prateek Vijay Thube flagged off the rally from Mancotta Tea Estate field in presence of district transport officer (DTO) Sanjiv Hazarika, Dibrugarh Sadar Police Station officer-in-charge Rajib Saikia, motor vehicle inspectors (MVIs), traffic inspector Dipjyoti Dadhara and other officers.

The rally ended at Tirupati Mandappam, Seujpur.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Phukan said that this type of awareness campaigns will help people to know about the importance of obeying traffic rules.

“Women of our society can play a key role to enforce their family members to obey the traffic rules for the safety of the family. We hope today’s women bike rally will definitely send a message to the society to follow the traffic rules strictly for their own safety,” said SP Prateek Vijay Thube.

“More than 1.50 lakh people loss their lives and about 4 lakh people get injured in road accidents in a year in the country. We appeal people to follow the traffic rules for their own safety as well as the safety of others,” said DTO Sanjiv Hazarika.