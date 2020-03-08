Women’s day observed in KA, Dima Hasao

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 8: The International Women’s Day was observed by various organisations in different places of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao on Sunday.

The Karbi Nimso Chingthur Asong (KNCA-Rengka Taropi) observed the day with a day-long programme at Kalakendra.

A rally was taken out by KNCA from Kalakendra to Diphu bazar via Rongpharpi Rongbe traffic point back to Kalakendra to mark the occasion. The rally was led by KNCA general secretary Pratima Ingheepi. Merina Beypi-faction KNCA celebrated the day at United Karbi Club at Bakalia. They also took out a rally to mark the occasion.

The organisation’s flag was hoisted by its president Merina Beypi. KNCA general secretary Kajek Tokbipi, Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC) general secretary Jotson Bey, Karbi Cultural Society (KCS) president Chandra Sing Kro and others attended the public meeting there.

The Bharatiya Janata Mahila Morcha (BJMM) celebrated the day. East Karbi Anglong BJMM observed the day at Diphu Club.

The observation was attended by HAD minister Sum Ronghang, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang East Karbi Anglong BJMM president Rosmi Teronpi.

Bokajan unit BJMM also observed the day at Hanjanglangso Sports Association office. The occasion was attended by MLA Dr. Numal Momin, MAC Mukut Mahanta and East Karbi Anglong BJP vice president Rolland Killing.

Pradesh BJMM organised the day at Telohor and Kheroni in West Karbi Anglong. The programme was attended by executive member (EM) Mangal Sing Timung. The meeting was attended by West Karbi Anglong BJP president Arun Terang, lecturer of Rangsina College, Kache Teronpi, West Karbi Anglong BJP office secretary Harmon Bey.

Dima Hasao

The Day was observed in Haflong a day-long programme in the premises of cultural institute hall on Sunday. The programme was organised by the social welfare department.

The programme was attended by Dibarai Mahila Samitee general secretary Probina Longmalai, Khonhgsai Youth Club education and statistic secretary Melody Hatneivale others.

On the day women activists Mewa Rymbai, a retired and best teacher Awardee 2018 helping the poor differently abed persons, accident victims. Parbati Thaosen, who worked for women uplift, working in the issues of destitute women, promotion of adult education, human rights, helping the victims of molestation and counselling team.

Maiphal Kemprai, lecturer at Diet Haflong who has been working in handlooms and handicrafts promotion, designing the graphic for looming and for publishing books titled “Study on Dimasa Traditional Handloom in context of Dima Hasao District 2018” were awarded for their contribution towards the society as whole .

Mention may be made here that all around the world, International Women’s Day is observed representing opportunity to celebrate the achievements of women while calling for greater equality and to mark the economic, political and social achievements of women.