Wommaniaas and Bawri Firki exhibition concludes

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 20: For the first time in Guwahati, Wommaniaas in collaboration with Kolkata’s famous Bawri Firki organised a one-day exhibition cum sale called ‘A Festive Edit’ concluded on Friday at Hotel Ornate located on B Borooah Road in Guwahati. Divya Siotia, founder of Wommaniaas said that the one-day exhibition cum sale was inaugurated by Lalita Aggarwal, former president of Jagriti Ladies Club and Pooja Khemka, president of Mahila Mangal jointly by lighting the lamp.

Founder Nupur Aggarwal and Neeta Sharma said that on this occasion Assamese TV serial artists Kakoli Handique and Varsha Bhattacharjee also made their presence felt in the exhibition cum sale. Both the actors appreciated the collections of Bawri Firki.

Ladies present there were kept engaged by the fresh and brand new collection of Indian couture, Indo-Western & western wear, kids designer apparel, fancy jewellery, home furnishing, night suits, etc. Swati Bajoria and Shilpa Jhawar, head of Bawri Firki, said that this exhibition cum sale has been organised for ladies in view of the upcoming festivals.