‘Wommaniaas’ launched in Guwahati

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 7: Wommaniaas – a national level platform for women in the city of Guwahati was launched on Sunday. Renowned women entrepreneur and CMD of Pride East Entertainment Television Riniki Bhuyan Sarma grace the occasion as chief guest and officially unveiled the logo of Wommaniaas and launched the website.

Speaking on the occasion Sarma said that the newly launched Wommaniaas – the Networking Organisation will act as a backbone for women to achieve their goals. Not only this, it will also empower women to achieve greater heights in their business. “I would like to congratulate all the founder members of Wommaniaas for this unique initiative which will provide a platform for women to fulfil their dreams,” she added.

Notably, it has been founded by Divya Siotia, Nupur Agarwala and Neeta Sharma to support more successful and independent women entrepreneurs of the nation by providing networking platforms nationally.

Speaking on the occasion the founder member of Siotia said, “Our main motto to create Wommaniaas is to provide a platform where ladies from all sections of society can come forward and join hands to support each other to become a successful entrepreneur. We also support more successful and independent Women Entrepreneurs of the nation through proper networking and training, so as to give each other the maximum long-term business opportunity, which will empower them, to build a better family and society.”