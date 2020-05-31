Won’t allow opencast coal mining in Dehing Patkai: Suklabaidya

‘Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary is far away from the area under controversy’

GUWAHATI, May 30: In a bid to pacify ongoing outrage against coal mining inside Dehing Patkai forest, the state environment and forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya on Saturday said the state government will not allow opencast mining by destroying forest resources of the state.

Addressing a press conference here Suklabaidya clarified that the government would conduct extensive survey on the impact of opencast mining on the forest resources and wild life of the state before giving final approval to the proposal of Coal India Ltd (CIL) for opencast mining in 98.59 ha of Tikok reserve forest.

Suklabaidya, who visited Saleki proposed reserve forest, where CIL carried out “illegal mining” for 16 years from 2003, said the Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary is far away from the area under controversy.

“We will not allow opencast mining by destroying a forest. We will not even think about it. Our history and tradition are involved with Patkai. Our government does not want this tradition to be destroyed,” he said.

Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary is spread across 111.42 sq km, while the Dehing Patkai Elephant Reserve with 937 sq km of area is surrounding the sanctuary in its periphery across Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts.

The Centre has given in-principle (Stage-I) clearance to CIL for mining in 98.59 hectares inside Dehing Patkai forest in December, 2019 with 28 conditions, including payment of fine and action against officers responsible for violating the Forest Conservation Act.

“The Dehing Patkai Wildlife Sanctuary is far away from this place. I have instructed officials to send a detailed report within 2-3 days with proper mapping of the area,” the minister said.

“It will cover biodiversity such as which are the plant species present in the area compared to other mining places. After a detailed report is received, we will inform the public accordingly,” he said.

Suklabaidya said that mining was going on in around 58 hectares since 2003 and it was stopped in 2019, while the government seized almost 5,000 metric tonnes of coal at various places.

“The mining has been stopped since October 2019. The CIL has to fulfil 28 conditions and the compliance report will be placed before the Centre for grant of Stage II clearance. Only on the grant of Stage II clearance, mining can begin in the site,” he said.

“After our government came in, we have tried to work in an eco-friendly manner. We set a target to plant 10 crore trees and have already planted more than six crore. We hope to touch seven crore this year. Our green coverage increased by 222 sq km last year. We do not want to harm our trees and wild animals,” he added.

“The coal mine in the area under question is a British time coal mine, and mining operations have been going on for many decades, specifically by Coal India since 1973. The lease term of CIL expired in 2003. The then state government forwarded a proposal of the company under the Forest (Conversation) Act, 1980 to the Centre on April 2, 2013 to grant ex-post facto clearance for the mining already done from 2003 to 2012, and prior approval mining to be carried out from 2012 to 2023 covering the entire area of 98.59 Ha of this 57.20 Ha was already broken till 2012,” he said.

“The matter, as recommended by the state government, was discussed in the Forest Appraisal Committee (FAC) of the MoEF&CC discussed the proposal on June 10, 2013 which recommended the proposal subject to clearance from National Board for Wildlife (NBWL). The matter was accordingly referred to the State Board for Wildlife (SBWL),” he also said.

“On the recommendations of the SBWL, an expert committee was constituted on July 8, 2015.

The committee visited Tikok OCP on April 21, 2016 and submitted its report which was forwarded by the state government on recommendation of the SBWL to the MoEF&CC on August 21, 2018,” the minister said.

“The NBWL further examined the proposal, and on its recommendation, another expert committee was constituted. The committee submitted its report on October 2019 for consideration of the NBWL,” he added.