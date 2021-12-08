Work Culture Must Prevail in BTR: Pramod Boro

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Dec 7: Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) chief executive member (CEM) Pramod Boro has emphasised intact availability of work culture among the officials and employees in Bodoland Territorial Region Secretariat as well as government offices across the districts, and warned to take strict steps against the officials and employees who are not attending the offices at 10 am every day.

On Tuesday morning (official hour at 10 am), Boro made a surprise check and inspection at the main entry gate of the BTR Secretariat to check the general entry management of the public in the Secretariat and asked the concerned officials to maintain strict management along the entry main gate. He said that the general public are allowed to enter the BTR Secretariat on fixed days of the week as per the government norms and BTR administration has been stepping towards bringing a better administration in the region.

He also inspected several officers’ rooms in the BTR Secretariat and found that several officials and employees are not attending their respective offices on working hours.

He said that all officials and employees of the government offices must reach at 10 am and the official working hour ends at 5 pm every day. He said that during the working official hours, government officers and employees must maintain regularity on rendering their services and carrying out responsibilities while discharging public services.

He said that government official staff must dedicate their services towards humanitarian services during their working hours and any laziness or irregularities of attendance would not be tolerated at any costs.

He has opined that the work culture must be prevailed among the society to make healthy upliftment and development of the BTR districts as well as the state.

He said that the government has been giving salaries for the government officers and employees and accordingly officers and employees must render their services towards public welfare and development with positive dedication.

He has warned to make a cut in their pay if officials and employees of the government remain absent without any authorisation during official hours of the day.

BTR CEM Boro denied the allegations leveled by BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary against him, and said that his government is committed to work for the welfare and development of the society and accordingly work for the integration of the people. He said that citizens of the BTR districts are getting a healthy environment as good governance is being highlighted in the region since its inception.

He has accused Hagrama Mohilary of indulging in misappropriation of power and administration in the region.

He has alleged that the BPF ruled BTC administration failed to do any welfare and development activities during their 17 years of rule in the BTC districts. He said that people from all walks of life in the BTR districts want ‘parivartan’ in the society and accordingly UPPL-BJP-GSP alliance government has been rendering it’s services for the best of the citizens since gaining power.