Work dedicatedly or leave party, Bey to BJP cadres

Opposition boost for Saffron party in Karbi Anglong

HT Correspondent

DONGKAMUKAM, Nov 17: In a BJP mass joining programme held at Doloni in West Karbi Anglong, MP from Diphu and local member of Autonomous Council (MAC) of Rongkhang, Horen Sing Bey warned those who are slacking in working for the ruling party to either tighten their belts or leave the party.

While welcoming the Opposition party workers joining the BJP, the chief guest, Bey said that in the last MAC election he led by more than 5,000 votes in Rongkhang while during the last assembly election less was voted for the BJP in Rongkhang.

Reiterating that the BJP will remain undefeated in the next 20 years, he promised to bring in more development in the Rongkhang constituency in West Karbi Anglong.

Bey announced that a paddy procurement centre will be established in Satgaon, West Karbi Anglong. 100% vaccination against Covid-19 in West Karbi Anglong and Karbi Anglong will be carried out.

Youth Congress leader Joysing Teron, 323 workers from the Opposition Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC), CPI (ML) and All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC) joined the BJP.

Secretary of BJP, Sonjit Marak, president of BJP, West Karbi Anglong District Committee (WKADC), Radip Ronghang, general secretary of BJP, WKADC, Ranjit Teron, VDC chairman of Rongkhang and others were present at the programme.

