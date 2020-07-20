Work in close coordination with the Citizens’ Committees: Sonowal to Police

CM inaugurates new buildings of Barpeta Sadar, Sarbhog, Sarthebari PS

HT Correspondent

BARPETA, July, 20: Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the newly constructed building of Barpeta Sadar Police Station in Barpeta district on Monday. He also inaugurated the new building of Sarbhog Police Station through digital tele-conferencing from Barpeta. The new buildings are built by the State Government under Mission for Overall Improvement of Thana for Responsive Image (MOITRI) Scheme. Speaking in a meeting held to mark the inauguration of Barpeta Sadar PS, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that Assam Police is serving the people with sincerity and dedication.

“They have earned a distinct name for themselves in the country,” he said adding that the police personnel should work to maintain the good image of Assam Police. He also warned that the State Government would not tolerate any wrong doing by police personnel and take stern action against those found guilty. Sonowal said that the Assam Police has been rendering committed service in the fight against COVID-19 in the State.

Similarly, they are taking steps for ensuring adequate security for the flood affected people who are taking shelter at relief camps. He further said that police should work to build a peaceful and secured environment in society and remain alert against all anti-social elements.

Moreover, saying that the State Government has taken up the MOITRI Scheme to strengthen infrastructure of the police stations so that it creates better working environment and boost the morale of the police force. He at the same time also stressed on the importance of maintaining human rights by police in performing their duty. The chief minister also urged the police personnel to work in close coordination with the Citizens’ Committees for maintaining peace in society. Sonowal also distributed ex-gratia cheque of INR4 lakh to the next of kin of flood victim of the district in the programme. Later the Chief Minister also inaugurated the newly constructed building of Sarthebari Police Station at Sarthebari in Barpeta district.