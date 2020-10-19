Workers union demands welfare schemes for labourers in Assam

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 19: All Assam Saturbhuj Construction Workers Union (AASCWU) demanded proper development and welfare along with necessary insurance schemes for the construction labourers across the state.

On Monday, Labour Officer of Kokrajhar district, BK Sarma inaugurated the office of the Kokrajhar district committee of All Assam Saturbhuj Construction Workers Union at Narabari along the JD Road in Kokrajhar.

Notably, the union was founded three months ago to work for the welfare and development of the labour communities in the state. President of the workers’ union (central committee) Anil Barman said that due to lack of proper awareness and publicity about the welfare schemes for the labour fraternity in the state, the labour communities were deprived of their right and welfare aspects.

He informed that the union has been carrying awareness programmes for highlighting welfare schemes at rural areas across the state and emphasized to extend support and insurance benefits for the labour communities by the government.