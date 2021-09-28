Working on ‘minimum government – maximum governance’: Himanta

CM launches portal for online registration at employment exchanges

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Sept 27: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma ceremonially launched four different initiatives of the state government in a bid to make government services more people friendly, hassle-free and transparent in a programme held at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati on Monday.

The chief minister launched a portal for online registration of unemployed youths in the employment exchanges under Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship Department, E-ticketing system for Majuli-Jorhat Ferry Service under Inland Water Transport, chief minister’s Covid Relief Scheme for drivers, conductors and handymen of inter-district buses under Transport Department and distribution of toolkits to bamboo artisans of the state under Industries and Commerce Department.

The portal launched by the chief minister for online registration in the employment exchanges would help unemployed youths to register their names in an easy and trouble-free manner through AADHAAR seeding and without visiting the employment exchanges.

However, youths who do not have AADHAAR can also register their names in offline mode by physically visiting the employment exchanges till 31st March, 2022.

The AMTRON developed Android based E-ticketing system launched on Monday for Majuli-Jorhat Ferry Service would be applicable in other major ferry routes also. However, this will be done in a phased manner.

On the other hand, chief minister’s Covid Relief Scheme for drivers, conductors and handymen launched on Monday is aimed at extending a helping hand to the persons engaged in inter-district bus services who faced great hardship in their livelihood during Covid times. The drivers, conductors and handymen can avail the benefit by registering their names with the Transport Department for which the chief minister launched a web portal on Monday.

Meanwhile, distribution of toolkits to bamboo artisans launched by the chief minister to promote bamboo based Industry would cover 772 artisans of the state.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that Assam Government is working unwaveringly to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ‘Minimum Government – Maximum Governance’.

Sarma also said that the state government has unleashed efforts to bring about far-reaching changes in the administration by way of optimum utilisation of technological interventions since coming to power.

Sarma further said that the state government abolished police verification for appointment in government service with a view to boost people’s faith in the government. He said that around 53 thousand people, applying online for learner license within 22 days of launch of online learner license facility from home by the state government was a very promising development and soon this service would be extended in case of trade license also.

The chief minister also informed that all land related matters would be settled through an online system in a phased manner in the state.

Sarma said that with the introduction of an online registration portal for unemployed, instead of acting merely as a registering authority, employment exchanges can now engage themselves to facilitate the youths to be more employable. In this regard, the chief minister directed the Skill and Employment Department to develop a suitable job portal within next six months opening better job avenues for the unemployed youths of the state.

Sarma also directed the Transport Department to initiate online services for renewal of driving license and issuance of duplicate driving license before upcoming Durga Puja.

Minister of Industries and Commerce, Transport and Skill Employment & Entrepreneurship Department Chandra Mohan Patowary also spoke on the occasion.

While principal secretary of Industries and Commerce Department, Dr. K.K. Dwivedi delivered the welcome speech; commissioner of Transport, Adil Khan; vice chancellor of Assam Skill University, Subhas Das and several other dignitaries were present on Monday’s programme.

