Workshop on adaptation on extreme weather event inaugurated in Cachar

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, Dec 18: A workshop related to adaptation to extreme weather events was inaugurated at celebration hall Silchar on Friday. The workshop was organised by District Disaster management authority Cachar in association with Assam State disaster management authority with a goal to reduce vulnerability to harmful effects of climate change like more intense extreme weather events.

At the outset the dignitaries present on the dais were felicitated followed by lighting of lamp by the in-charge deputy commissioner Cachar cum Chief Executive Officer DDMA, Cachar Jessica Lalsim and additional deputy commissioner Cachar Sumit Sattawan IAS. I/C deputy commissioner cum district development commissioner, Cachar, Jessica Lalsim explained the objective and significance of the programme. While addressing the gathering, she said, “It is very much important for us to preserve nature and save ourselves from the adverse effects of the climate we face if this topic is not handled sensibly.”

Additional deputy commissioner i/c Forest and Environment, Cachar Sumit Sattawan gave the keynote address, in his speech he emphasised on the importance of choosing the right path to fight the way of sustainable development with regard to adaptation to extreme weather events. He said, “If we wish to bring change in our ways in treating the environment then we must change ourselves first.”

Meanwhile, two days’ workshops will end on Saturday where the outcome of the programme will be discussed and certifications of participation will be handed over to the participants who helped district disaster management authority, Cachar in stepping towards another milestone by participating in the workshop on such an important aspect.