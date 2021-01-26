HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 25: The department of tourism organised a workshop on community tourism & green protocol at Sikdamakha Auditorium Hall at Umswai in West Karbi Anglong on Monday.

The director of tourism, Deba Kumar Mishra spoke on the topic community tourism and green protocol in the workshop.

The inauguration was attended by MLA Dr Mansing Rongpi, Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) executive member (EM) Lunsing Teron, MAC D. Uphing Maslai, and others.