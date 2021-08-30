Workshop on Development Journalism organised in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 29: A one-day workshop on ‘Development Journalism’ was organised on Sunday at Kokrajhar Press Club.

Over 60 journalists from four districts of Bodoland Territorial Council participated in the workshop which was organised by Kokrajhar Press Club for bringing capacity building among the journalist fraternity.

BTC executive member Daobaisa Boro lit the ceremonial lamp to inaugurate the workshop which was organised to create an encouraging environment on news writing among the budding journalists in the region.

BTR CEM Pramod Boro graced the event as chief guest and handed over certificates of participation among the participants.

Boro further lauded the Kokrajhar Press Club for carrying the workshop. He said that BTR administration has been stepping in to extend facilities like medical cover insurance, and some other initiatives which are related to the media persons in the region.

He has urged the media fraternities to render their services towards development and upliftment of social integration among the society.

“I do truly appreciate this effort for organising a workshop which aims to promote the kind of journalism that pays attention to the improvement of the life of people. All journalists must be specialised while building a professional career,” Boro said.

BTC executive member Daobaisa Boro extended his thanks to the Kokrajhar Press Club for holding the workshop involving senior and young journalists from the region.

BTC council head of department for information and public relations, Ansuma Mohilary, Chirang DIPRO Gagan Chandra Narzary, president of BTC Journalists Association Jaiklong Brahma were prominent attendees of the event.