Workshop on Horticulture, Beauty & Wellness Concludes

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Dec 18: A two day long workshop on Horticulture and Beauty and Wellness was organised under the aegis of National Skill Qualifications Framework (NSQF), Vocational Education stream of Hem Barua HS School at Ghoramari came to an end on Friday.

The inaugural session was presided over by Gopinath Brahma, the principal of Hem Barua HS School. The first session was addressed by Sourabh Roy, a youth entrepreneur from Barpeta on ‘Mushroom Cultivation and its scope in Assam’. He also gave a demonstration on ‘Mushroom Bag Production’. Another resource person, Momita Koch Bhuyan spoke on the topic ‘Beauty Make-Up’. The second day started with a special class by Angana Shrama, subject matter specialist from KVK, Sonitpur who spoke on ‘Post Harvest Management of Horticultural Crop’. It was followed by a practical class on the topic ‘Facial’.

The resource persons were felicitated with phoolam gamusa and tree saplings. Bhargab Dev Sarma and Momi Pegu, vocational teacher, Hem Barua HS School subsequently gave the vote of thanks.