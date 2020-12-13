Workshop on mathematics and science concludes

HT Correspondent

MANGALDAI, Dec 13: A day long workshop on mathematics and science for HSLC appearing students in various schools of Darrang district concluded on Saturday last under the aegis of ‘Nabaprayash’ a voluntary organisation cum educational trust of the district.

Significantly the programme was launched on November 6 covering Paschim Darrang Jatiya Vidyalaya, Barampur Jatiya Vidyalaya, Barampur HS School, Sarabari HS School, Khoirabari HS School, Khoirabari Jatiya Vidyalaya, Jhargaon High School, and Nagaon Janata High School till December 12 in the first phase.

“Almost seven hundred students benefited by taking part in the workshop specially during the pandemic period,” informed Dhiraj Kumar Kalita, chief coordinator of Nabaprayash. Kasturi kalita, managing director of the voluntary organisation informed that the next phase of the programme will start from December 20 to January 21 to cover the remaining schools of the district.

Notably Rupam Deka, Dipjyoti Baishya from Abdul Kalam Junior College, Muktapur, Rituraj Goswami Associate professor of Sarawati Coaching Institute joined the programme as resource persons.

The educational trust is also going to start ‘Naboday Academy’ a residential Junior College with Science and Commerce stream from the session 2021-2022 at Dipila.