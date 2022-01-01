Workshop on Mental Health and Hygiene of Students Held

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Dec 31: As part of the Diamond Jubilee of Nowgong Girls’ College, the Education department of the college organised a day long workshop on mental health and hygiene of students on Wednesday last at the college auditorium.

The programme was chaired by Dr Balin Kr Bhuyan, principal of the college while Dr Manoj Kumar Chutia, head of education department, initiated the workshop.

Dr Sapna Neog, former head of education department, Nowgong Girls’ College, graced the occasion as keynote speaker.

In her speech, Dr Neog stressed on the mental health and hygiene of students and urged the students community to set a positive mindset to sustain a strong mental health.

Referring to the Covid pandemic situation, Dr Neog also stressed on hygiene of students as without a strong mental health none could develop their studies as well as careers. Ranjana Bora, head of the department, political science also graced the occasion and spoke on the topic.

Over hundred students and teachers participated in the workshop, a release added.