Workshop on skill development held

BISWANATH CHARIALI, Jan 23: A workshop titled ‘Sankalpa’ under the umbrella scheme of Assam Skill Development Abhijan was held at Himalaya Marriage Hall; Biswanath Chariali on January 22.

Pranab Kumar Sarma; the deputy commissioner of Biswanath graced the occasion as the chief guest while Rajib Narayan Kalita; Biswanath district planning officer forwarded the welcome address. Akash Ali; the state planning officer of Assam Skill Development Abhijan briefed the objectives of ‘Sankalpa’ while Kukil Hazarika; president of Biswanath College management committee and Moti Kumar Newar; CEO of Kanyaka Bahumukhi Krishi Pam graced the occasion as guests of honors and delivered lecture on importance of skill development scheme.

Biswanath deputy commissioner PK Sarma also delivered a lecture on the aims and objectives of the mega project initiated by the state government. A total of 300 young boys and girls, teachers and heads of all the concerned departments under Biswanath administration attended the workshop.

