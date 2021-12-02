World AIDS Day observed in BTAD

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Dec 1: Along with the rest of the state, the World AIDS Day was observed in the districts of Kokrajhar and Chirang of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) on Wednesday by organising awareness rallies and meetings among the citizens.

With the theme ‘end inequalities, end AIDS’, World AIDS Day was observed in Chirang district on Wednesday.

On the occasion, Chirang district health society in association with Disha NGO, Basugaon organised an AIDS awareness rally at Kajalgaon.

The awareness rally participated by ASHA, Anganwadi workers, NGOs and students was flagged off by Dr. Ratul Chandra Bordoloi, joint director, Chirang district health services.

An awareness meeting was also held on the occasion, in which several ways to prevent and reduce the risk of HIV/AIDS infection, including what treatments are presently available for the people with this virus were widely discussed.

District AIDS Control Officer Dr. Kumud Deka, District Legal Services Officer Babidita Gogoi, Disha NGO president and journalist Jayanta Debnath, resource person Pankaj Mahanta and others were present at the awareness meeting presided over by Dr. Ratul Chandra Bordoloi.

In Kokrajhar, district health society and district AIDS control society observed World AIDS Day at Balajan Block Hospital.

A public awareness meeting was organised involving Asha workers, nurses and citizens which emphasised towards awareness building among the society.

District AIDS control officer of Kokrajhar, Dr Kaushik Das said that there are 312 people reportedly taking AIDS treatment at various hospitals in Kokrajhar district, among them 69 patients have been detected in 2021 itself. He informed that AIDS’ affected rate is increasing in Kokrajhar district in comparison to previous years.

Dr Das has said that the citizens must come forward while taking preventive measures among the society.