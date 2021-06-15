World Blood Donor Day observed in Guwahati 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, June 14: World Blood Donor Day was organised by Narangi Anchalik Mahavidyalaya NSS unit in association with Gauhati University NSS Cell on the theme “Give blood and keep the world beating” through a national webinar on Monday.

Welcoming the guest and participant Reeta Dutta Hazarika, principal, Narangi Anchalik Mahavidyalaya said that blood donation is a noble cause and every eligible donor should donate blood. Ranjan Kr Kakati, director, students’ welfare & programme coordinator, NSS, Gauhati University inaugurated the national webinar and, in his speech, said that everybody should spread awareness about blood donation and the need for safe blood and blood products.

Kakati further said during the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, blood and plasma donations have managed to save many lives and given hope to people suffering from the virus. Attending as chief guest Dipak Kumar, regional director, NSS, NER, Guwahati said that everybody should encourage the youth to embrace the humanitarian call to donate blood and inspire others to do the same to boost up the national health system.

On the other hand, Touch of Humanity, a registered NGO also observed the World Blood Donor Day. The NGO had been inspiring individuals to donate blood, they had started a project named as Donors Rider where they gave free transportation services. Another step ahead they had written a letter to the GMCH authority, requesting to give first preference to the college student donors, educational institution staff members, bank employees, media persons as well as other essential services holders to donate first without standing in the queue.

They had also organised a Facebook live session on their official Facebook page. Guest speaker Dr Raktim Pratim Tamuli assistant professor, GMCH additional superintendent, Kalapahar Covid Care Hospital secretary, National Medicos Organisation, gave valuable insights on Blood Donor- The HERO Bleeds to save lives and spread smiles.

Further, JCI Guwahati Queens, a chapter under Guwahati region of zone XXV, JCI India, on Monday observed World Blood Donors Day by organising a blood donation camp at the blood bank of Apollo hospitals, Guwahati.

A total of 63 units of blood was collected from friends, relatives and near and dear ones of the different members of the chapter as well as from the residents of Subham Buildwell society located in the same campus.

The camp was graced by project chairperson JC Nidha Choudhury.